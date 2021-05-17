No dignity after death: Dogs feast on half-burnt bodies of Covid patients at Odisha's cremation center

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Cremation of Covid victims has been a concern but sight of stray dogs feeding on half-burnt bodies at the Bijakhaman cremation has left locals disturbed. As the pictures went viral, people approached the Sub Collector and urged him to look into the matter immediately.

For those who cremate their Covid-infected kin to see their semi-burnt body parts being dragged by dogs is traumatic, they said. If sources are to be believed, most of the bodies are left half burnt at the crematorium here allegedly due to lack of sufficient firewood and supervision by municipal authorities. The administration is reportedly paying Rs 7,500 for cremating each body.

Even then, there are reports of partially-cremated body parts strewn across open fields near the crematorium, about 3 km from Balangir town. “When a Covid patient dies, we accept the fact that the body will not be handed over to the family. But the least we can expect is a dignified cremation,” said Saroj Guru, relative of a Covid victim.

Nilamani Tripathy, another aggrieved kin, said incomplete cremations hurt sentiments of people as the last rites hold significance as per tradition. Following allegations, Balangir Sub Collector Lambodhar Dharua visited the Bijakhaman crematorium on Sunday and directed the in-charge staff to clean the area. He assured people that proper cremation will be done in adherence to guidelines.