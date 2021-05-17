Odisha BJP MLA alleges mismanagement in Bankisole Covid hospital

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The BJP MLA from Baripada constituency Prakash Soren has alleged negligence in treatment of infected patients at the Covid hospital at Bankisole in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj.

Soren alleged that several patients are dying in the facility in the absence of oxygen support and seven of them died on Friday alone.

“The non-Odia doctors do not understand what the patients want and the nurses do not come close fearing infection. Situation is such that patients do not even get food on time”, he further alleged, adding that the hospital lacks adequate number of doctors and health staff.

The MLA informed that he came to know about the medical negligence after some patients admitted to the hospital called him up seeking help. Nodal Officer of the hospital Dr NR Das said the authorities concerned have been requested to stock oxygen in the facility.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, however, refuted the allegation about oxygen shortage and said there is sufficient oxygen and manpower in the hospital. The 100-bed Covid hospital started functioning after the district administration again signed an MoU with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in April. The hospital had been set up last year after the Mayurbhanj administration had signed an MoU with KIMS. It was closed in March after cases of Covid-19 dipped in the district.

DG reviews fire safety in Covid hospitals

Berhampur: Fire services DG, M Akshaya visited Covid hospitals in the city to take stock of fire safety measures on the premises and briefed the officials. The district recorded 259 fresh cases (103 from BeMC limits) on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 2,098. While 218 recoveries were reported on the day, the death toll stood at 267.

