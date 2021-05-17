STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP MLA alleges mismanagement in Bankisole Covid hospital

The BJP MLA from Baripada constituency Prakash Soren has alleged negligence in treatment of infected patients at the Covid hospital at Bankisole in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The BJP MLA from Baripada constituency Prakash Soren has alleged negligence in treatment of infected patients at the Covid hospital at Bankisole in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj.
Soren alleged that several patients are dying in the facility in the absence of oxygen support and seven of them died on Friday alone.

“The non-Odia doctors do not understand what the patients want and the nurses do not come close fearing infection. Situation is such that patients do not even get food on time”, he further alleged, adding that the hospital lacks adequate number of doctors and health staff. 

The MLA informed that he came to know about the medical negligence after some patients admitted to the hospital called him up seeking help. Nodal Officer of the hospital Dr NR Das said the authorities concerned have been requested to stock oxygen in the facility.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, however, refuted the allegation about oxygen shortage and said there is sufficient oxygen and manpower in the hospital. The 100-bed Covid hospital started functioning after the district administration again signed an MoU with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in April. The hospital had been set up last year after the Mayurbhanj administration had signed an MoU with KIMS. It was closed in March after cases of Covid-19 dipped in the district.

DG reviews fire safety in Covid hospitals
Berhampur: Fire services DG, M Akshaya visited Covid hospitals in the city to take stock of fire safety measures on the premises and briefed the officials. The district recorded 259 fresh cases (103 from BeMC limits) on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 2,098. While 218 recoveries were reported on the day, the death toll stood at 267. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLA Bankisole Covid hospital coronavirus COVID Prakash Soren
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp