Odisha: Sons ransack Covid hospital over father’s death, arrested

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: On hearing about their father’s death at Covid Hospital, Nabarangpur, two youths ransacked the premises and damaged hospital’s OPD on Sunday. The deceased, Sheikh Hussein, of Gadbaguda was admitted to the hospital on Friday after complaining of respiratory issues. He passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Sons Sheikh Kajar (21) and Sheikh Sahil (a minor) created ruckus at the hospital and were taken into custody by the police. District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Ramakant Nayak, CDMO Choudhury Sobharani Mishra, Sub Collector Bhaskar Raito, Tehsildar Rabindra Raut, Nabarangpur Municipal Executive Officer Goura Chandra Patnaik and other officials also reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. Kajar was forwarded to SDJM court while Sahil was sent to juvenile court on the day.

