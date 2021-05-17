Oxygen hub readied in Odisha's Kalahandi  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a bid to meet the rising oxygen demand in the State, Kalahandi administration has regulated the production and distribution of the life-saving gas at two private oxygen filling units at Banmalipur under Junagarh block and Gaigaon under Kesinga block.

The Banmalipur unit has a daily filling capacity of 500 type-D jumbo cylinders and the Gaigaon unit can fill 600 such cylinders every day. An oxygen hub has been activated in these two units to ensure smooth filling and supply.

Besides, an oxygen management call centre has been made functional and the filling and storing of cylinders are being monitored by officials concerned. Apart from Kalahandi, the oxygen hub will also cater to the needs of neighbouring Balangir, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts.

Meanwhile, 291 positive cases have been detected in the district in the last 24 hours.