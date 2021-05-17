STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villages out of Covid management focus in Kalahandi

Even as rural areas are the worst hit during the second wave of Covid-19, testing is still out of reach for residents of remote villages in Kalahandi district. 

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

One such village, Mohangiri, is 30 km from the block headquarters, M Rampur which has a Covid-19 testing centre. Owing to its difficult topography and distance from the nearest testing centre, the village is outside the focus area of pandemic management.

There are several such villages in the district yet to be approached by the administration. 

Distance from testing centres, poverty of rural populace and lack of communication facilities have emerged as cause of concern for the district which shares its border with Covid hotspot, Chhattisgarh. 
The administration so far is primarily focused on urban areas like the district headquarters town of Bhawanipatna which has 2,418 active cases, Kesinga with 925 cases and Junagarh with 762 cases. 

BJD legislator Bhupinder Singh said he is aware of the difficulties faced by the administration in conducting tests across the district. Besides, the situation cannot be brought under control unless a large number of people are vaccinated. As the district administration cannot reach each and every person, inoculation should be given top priority.

Stating that the district is facing shortage of trained medical staff, Singh said he has demanded that nurses and para-medical staff who worked in the district during the first wave, be re-engaged.

Both Bharat Bhusan Bemal, the Kalahandi District Congress Committee president and Debendra Mohanty, district BJP president alleged that the district does not have any system in place to tackle the crisis at the panchayat level. The district has reported 17,322 confirmed cases of which 13,653 have recovered.

It now has 3,614 active cases. So far officially 66 Covid-19 patients have died in the district during the second wave.

Testing, however, remains very low in the district though it now had 26 official testing centres. But most tests are done at Bhawanipatna. District BJP president said inadequate medical facilities have created panic among the people. Kalahandi has only one dedicated Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna with 94 beds and six ICU beds. 

Besides, it has four Covid care centres, two in Bhawanipatna and one each at Parla and Mushiguda. While the two CCCs in Bhawanipatna have 390 beds, the others have 100 beds. Mohanty said it is tough for a villager to be accommodated at any of the CCC in Bhawanipatna.

He said the government should set up more CCCs and testing centres and upgrade the existing medical facilities in the district. Kalahandi Collector Parag Harshad Gavali, busy in official meetings, could not be contacted for his comments on the issue. 

