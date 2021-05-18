STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After vaccine, Odisha stares at shortage of auto-disable syringes!

Accordingly, the State government had sought 10 crore syringes and in the first phase it had received around two crore syringes.

Published: 18th May 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp. (File photo| AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Covid-19 vaccine, Odisha is staring at shortage of 0.5 ml auto-disable (AD)
syringes for the vaccination of people aged 18 to 44 years.

Sources said as per the vaccine strategy of the Centre, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was to provide the vaccine and syringes for vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers and people aged 45 years and above.

Accordingly, the State government had sought 10 crore syringes and in the first phase it had received around two crore syringes.

But after the Centre allowed States for direct purchase of vaccines for the 18 plus age group, several States including Odisha are facing shortage of AD syringes. With most of the syringes produced in the country booked by the Centre, syringe manufacturers are not participating in tenders for the State supply.

No bidder has turned up for the tender floated twice by the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) for procurement of 1.06 crore 0.5 ml AD syringes in the last one month.

Sources said there are three manufacturers of 0.5 ml auto-disable syringes in the country. While 80 per cent of the stock has been booked by the Centre, the rest 20 pc is allowed for export leaving no stock for the States.

Even as the State Government has sufficient doses of Covaxin to be administered to the 18-44 years population in Bhubaneswar, shortage of syringe could possibly be the reason for the slow pace of vaccination of this group.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra denied that the State faces immediate shortage of AD syringes. "But yes, no bidder did participate in the tender for procurement of syringes. We are now working on three options. While a decision has been taken to go for global bidding, a local manufacturer has been approached for manufacturing of 0.5 ml AD syringe in his unit if possible," he said.

Mohapatra said some big industrial houses will be urged to come forward to help the State in arranging the AD syringes from foreign countries. "We have plus size syringes, but if those are used, the vaccine wastage will be high," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha auto-disable syringes syringe shortage Coronavirus
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp