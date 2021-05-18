Bed for Covid patient: Ganjam Collector, Sonu Sood exchange claims on Twitter

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam administration and actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood were engaged in an exchange of claims over bed arrangement for a Covid patient of Berhampur.After failing to get a bed for his infected wife in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, a local Pradip Behera requested actor Sonu Sood and his foundation (@SoodFoundation) on Twitter to help him. Responding to the request, Sood’s organisation reportedly arranged for a bed at City Hospital at Berhampur on May 15. Pradip subsequently thanked Sood in another tweet.

Although neither Pradip nor Sonu Sood had tagged the Ganjam Collector in the tweet, the latter on Monday described claim by the actor of arranging the bed as false. Refuting the claim of bed shortage in Berhampur, the official Twitter handle of Ganjam Collector tweeted that Sood and his organisation had not contacted the district administration for a bed for Pradip’s wife who is now under home isolation and stable. “We did not receive any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. The patient is in home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it”, he tweeted.

However, the actor replied back about arranging the bed with screenshots of the chat with Pradip for the Collector’s reference. “Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too”, Sood tweeted.To clarify his stand, Kulange said in another tweet that the Ganjam administration did not intend to criticise Sonu Sood and his humanitarian work. “We have our own team to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24x7. It is our duty to investigate if there are any issues regarding bed availability”, he tweeted.