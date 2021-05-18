STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bed for Covid patient: Ganjam Collector, Sonu Sood exchange claims on Twitter

Ganjam administration and actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood were engaged in an exchange of claims over bed arrangement for a Covid patient of Berhampur.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took a sly dig, without naming anyone, writing, 'If you call the wrong right, how will you get sleep?'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam administration and actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood were engaged in an exchange of claims over bed arrangement for a Covid patient of Berhampur.After failing to get a bed for his infected wife in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, a local Pradip Behera requested actor Sonu Sood and his foundation (@SoodFoundation) on Twitter to help him. Responding to the request, Sood’s organisation reportedly arranged for a bed at City Hospital at Berhampur on May 15. Pradip subsequently thanked Sood in another tweet.

Although neither Pradip nor Sonu Sood had tagged the Ganjam Collector in the tweet, the latter on Monday described claim by the actor of arranging the bed as false. Refuting the claim of bed shortage in Berhampur, the official Twitter handle of Ganjam Collector tweeted that Sood and his organisation had not contacted the district administration for a bed for Pradip’s wife who is now under home isolation and stable. “We did not receive any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. The patient is in home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it”, he tweeted.

However, the actor replied back about arranging the bed with screenshots of the chat with Pradip for the Collector’s reference. “Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too”, Sood tweeted.To clarify his stand, Kulange said in another tweet that the Ganjam administration did not intend to criticise Sonu Sood and his humanitarian work. “We have our own team to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24x7. It is our duty to investigate if there are any issues regarding bed availability”, he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam administration Sonu Sood
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp