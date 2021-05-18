STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chaos at SCB hospital as patients’ relatives refused entry into Covid ward

The relatives will have to undergo rapid antigen test before they are allowed to enter the ward.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chaos prevailed at SCB Covid hospital here on Monday after patients’ relatives were denied entry into the ward. Alleging gross irregularities and mismanagement by the staff, relatives of the patients created a ruckus and also staged a dharna on the hospital premises. One of the protestors said his elderly father is on oxygen support for the last three days.

“The security guards asked me to leave the ward at 3.30 am on Sunday. The hospital staff serve the food on a paper plate and place it on my father’s bed. But how can he eat  as he is unable to move,” he questioned and added that attendants engaged by the hospital through outsourcing agencies are not attending to the patients properly. 

Chandrakant Singh of Firangi Bazar said he had admitted his 47-year-old elder brother to the hospital on Sunday after the latter’s oxygen level fell drastically. “On Monday morning when I went to see my brother, I was denied permission by the security personnel. I then called the emergency number for an hour but failed to know about my brother’s health condition. Later I came to know from photos and videos that have gone viral that the food on a paper place and a water bottle were kept on his bed near his head even as he is unable to move,” said Singh. 

Singh said he requested the security personnel to let him enter the ward so that he could feed his brother but the latter did not budge. “I told them that my patient is nervous and will get some mental strength if I talked to him from a distance but in vain. The security guards also refused to hand over a phone to my elder brother so that he could talk to me,” he said. As the situation worsened, authorities rushed to the spot and assured the patients’ relatives that a meeting would be convened to take a decision on whether they should be allowed into the Covid ward or not. “We decided to allow the relatives of patients to enter the Covid ward subject to certain conditions,” said SCB Superintendent Prof Lucy Das. 

The relatives will have to undergo rapid antigen test before they are allowed to enter the ward. If found positive, they will be admitted to the ward and those who test negative will be allowed to meet the patients. But once they enter the ward, they cannot leave it till their patients are discharged from the hospital, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Covid hospital Odisha covid cases coronavirus SCB hosipital chaos
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp