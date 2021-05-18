More containment zones in Koraput as Covid cases climb

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With no signs of respite from the surging Covid cases in the district, Koraput administration on Monday declared two villages - Kakrigumma and Ponchada - of Laxmipur block as micro-containment zones to prevent local transmission. The containment will remain in force till May 22.

Until then, there will be no public movement in these areas. The BDO, medical officer and tehsildar of Laxmipur block have been directed to monitor restrictions in the demarcated areas.

Besides, Mission Shakti members have been asked to provide essential items to residents in the restricted zones.In last seven days, Koraput has reported 1,013 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths. The district has a total 1978 active cases as of now.Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Md.

Abdaal Akhtar has directed district-level nodal officials to visit all temporary medical centres (TMC) in both rural and urban areas and take stock of the facilities to ensure proper treatment of those infected. Reportedly, most of the TMCs, which had been set up during the first wave last year, are yet to be activated.

Earlier on Sunday, the administration had declared VIP lane, new street lane and Maharanipeta in Jeypore and PHD pump house area in Koraput town as micro-containment zones..Contacted, Jeypore Sub Collector Hema Kanta Say said the containment was declared as per the orders of the Collector. “The municipality has roped in SHGs to deliver essential items to residents in containment zones and Fire Services personnel for sanitising these areas.