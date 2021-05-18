Poacher in Odisha held with 10 kg boar meat

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Wildlife sleuths on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old youth for poaching in Dukura range of Similipal Division (South) in Mayurbhanj district. The accused Hari Naik, a native of Kasikundal under Udala police limits, was held with 10 kg wild boar meat during forest patrolling in the area.

He was intercepted near Jambani-Bhalubasa road at around 10.30 pm while he was returning home after hunting in the national park. Besides the meat, an axe, a bicycle, torch, bill hook, two plastic bags, a big tarpaulin and mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Range Officer Ananta Jena said the accused was booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.