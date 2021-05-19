STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Khallikote University to be merged with Berhampur University

Issuing a notification in this regard on Tuesday, the Higher Education department stated that the Khallikote University shall cease to exist after September 30 this year.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur University

Berhampur University | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only a year after being accorded university status, the Khallikote University is back to square one. It had got unitary varsity status in February last year but will now be amalgamated with the Berhampur University (BU).

Issuing a notification in this regard on Tuesday, the Higher Education department stated that the Khallikote University shall cease to exist after September 30 this year. Prior to the merger, it will complete all UG and PG examinations, backlog tests and publish results before the above mentioned date. The students will be transferred to the rolls of Berhampur University where their previously earned credits or marks/grades shall remain valid. 

The varsity currently has 90 students on the rolls in seven departments. The notification read that after September 30, research students  shall get transferred to Berhampur University with pre-doctoral credits while their registration date and thesis supervisors will remain the same. All the research projects of Khallikote University  funded by either Odisha government or Centre shall be transferred to Berhampur University.

While Khallikote University cannot make any fresh admission of students, Berhampur University will not admit any new students to the courses currently offered by the former. The Berhampur University has been asked to make a detailed study of the need for continuance of the existing courses of Khallikote varsity and take a suitable decision for the next academic year. 

Even as Higher Education department authorities could not be reached, Vice-Chancellor of the university PK Mohanty said he has not received any communication from the department so far. One of the reasons behind the amalgamation, Mohanty said, might be the expenditure that the State government has to incur every month towards paying the rent for the university. 

If sources are to be believed, the move is aimed at saving an amount of Rs 1 crore that is annually spent on rent of the university. After being accorded cluster university tag, the varsity was operating from a rented accommodation and the State was paying Rs 10 lakh towards rent every month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khallikote University Berhampur University
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp