Miscreants push cops out of moving car in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ten persons, who were intercepted by a night patrol at Balibhanuri Chowk on Cuttack-Nuagaon NH-55, tried to escape by pushing escorting home guards out of moving cars here on Sunday.

A team, led by ASI Tribhuban Behera, was on duty during night curfew when he spotted two cars with ten men at an isolated place. Upon questioning, they said they were returning after performing death rituals which the police found to be fishy as they were conversing in different languages.

While being sent to the police station for interrogation, the miscreants fled after pushing two home guards out of moving cars. They were arrested later. The injured are being treated at Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital. Police has registered a case after identifying the cars and investigation is on.