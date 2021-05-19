STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Niranjan Patnaik slams Odisha government over Covid death figures

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday hit out at the State government for suppressing figures of deaths due to Covid-19 across the State.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:11 AM

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday hit out at the State government for suppressing figures of deaths due to Covid-19 across the State.
Referring to a news published in TNIE on May 16, Patnaik said the figure released by the government said only 22 people died on May 14, but actually 60 bodies were cremated at Satya Nagar crematorium in the Capital city alone.

Patnaik said the government recorded only 395 deaths in the second wave which will be six people daily, but data collected from the ground zero, from the registers of crematoriums, the total number of dead bodies cremated in different crematoriums of the State is approximately 2,000.

Patnaik asked if the number of deaths is so low then why the government is expanding the crematoriums at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and also working to have new crematorium along with the existing one. He demanded that the government should come out with truth and not hide the actual situation by suppressing facts. The government figure of around daily 20 deaths is far from the truth, he added.

