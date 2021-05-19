STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha family loses three members to Covid-19 in 22 days  

The raging Covid-19 has not just devastated families and left children orphaned but also resulted in loss of financial and social support for those in grief.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The raging Covid-19 has not just devastated families and left children orphaned but also resulted in loss of financial and social support for those in grief. In a gap of 22 days, a family of Seaulbundh village in Kalahandi district lost three of its male members to the deadly coronavirus. 

The family’s traumatic experience began when 41-year-old school teacher Akura Sahu - the elder son - was tested positive for the virus in mid-April. He was put under home isolation.  On April 22, he was shifted to a Covid facility in Visakhapatnam after his condition deteriorated. He, however, could not make it to the hospital and succumbed mid-way. 

Subsequently, his 65-year-old father and 38-year-old brother started showing symptoms. While his brother passed away 11 days later, Sahu’s symptomatic father succumbed on May 11, leaving behind three women and four minors who are now staring at uncertainty. The three men were the family’s breadwinners.

While the Sahu family has lost its financial support, the wife of the deceased school teacher, who is an anganwadi worker, is now looking forward to joining her duty to overcome the financial crisis that she fears may arise in the near future. Although the family is in pain and anxiety, she said that life has to move on. “I will join work immediately after my father-in-law’s death rituals are over”, she added.

