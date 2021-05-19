One more oxygen plant at PRM-MCH soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district administration is planning to set up one more oxygen plant on the premises of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRM-MCH), to aid Covid patients.

Hospital superintendent Dr BN Mohapatra said the plan, as per the direction of the Collector, has already been submitted to the State Health department. The new oxygen plant is expected to cater to the 100-bed isolation ward at the PRM-MCH.

Incidentally, the centralised oxygen plant set up at the hospital a year back, is yet to be operational due to lack of power supply. Dr Mohapatra said a transformer was installed on Monday and the plant should operate soon.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had written to his cabinet colleague Dr Harsh Vardhan, requesting allocation of 19 more Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants in 15 districts of Odisha. Of these, two PSA plants have been mooted for Mayurbhanj. Meanwhile, the district reported 458 new cases in the last 24 hours.