STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court grants juvenile bail to prepare for exam

The examination scheduled to commence in May has been postponed due to resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has allowed an application, which the father of a juvenile accused of committing murder filed, seeking interim bail for his son so that he can appear for his Plus II final year examination. The examination scheduled to commence in May has been postponed due to resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Savitri Ratho granted bail to the Child in Conflict with Law (CICL) on Monday while setting aside the orders which the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the Court of Additional Sessions-cum-Special Judge, Keonjhar had issued denying bail to the CICL. The 17-year-old CICL is detained in an observation home since October 15, 2020.

According to the chargesheet, the boy had killed a person who had illicit relations with his mother. The JJB had first refused to grant bail considering the gravity of the offence, committing murder by means of an axe, and observed that the institutional care is necessary for reformation of the CICL. The Court of Additional Sessions-cum-Special Judge, Keonjhar dismissed the bail plea observing that the CICL needs reformation which can be done only in the observation home and that in view of the gravity of the offence, his release will spread a bad message in the society and will encourage others to commit similar offence.

However, Justice Ratho held that, “There is nothing on record to show that the release of the CICL is likely to bring him into association with any known criminal or expose to moral, physical or psychological danger or that his release would defeat the ends of justice.” Accordingly, Justice Ratho left it to the trial court to release the CICL on bail on such terms and conditions as it deems just and proper, but set certain other conditions. 

Justice Ratho also ordered that the Child Probation Officer concerned shall maintain general oversight and supervision over the CICL by visiting his house time-to-time as may be deemed necessary to ensure that he is not exposed to any moral, physical or psychological danger and is pursuing his studies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court juveline bail for exam
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp