Orissa High Court grants juvenile bail to prepare for exam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has allowed an application, which the father of a juvenile accused of committing murder filed, seeking interim bail for his son so that he can appear for his Plus II final year examination. The examination scheduled to commence in May has been postponed due to resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Savitri Ratho granted bail to the Child in Conflict with Law (CICL) on Monday while setting aside the orders which the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the Court of Additional Sessions-cum-Special Judge, Keonjhar had issued denying bail to the CICL. The 17-year-old CICL is detained in an observation home since October 15, 2020.

According to the chargesheet, the boy had killed a person who had illicit relations with his mother. The JJB had first refused to grant bail considering the gravity of the offence, committing murder by means of an axe, and observed that the institutional care is necessary for reformation of the CICL. The Court of Additional Sessions-cum-Special Judge, Keonjhar dismissed the bail plea observing that the CICL needs reformation which can be done only in the observation home and that in view of the gravity of the offence, his release will spread a bad message in the society and will encourage others to commit similar offence.

However, Justice Ratho held that, “There is nothing on record to show that the release of the CICL is likely to bring him into association with any known criminal or expose to moral, physical or psychological danger or that his release would defeat the ends of justice.” Accordingly, Justice Ratho left it to the trial court to release the CICL on bail on such terms and conditions as it deems just and proper, but set certain other conditions.

Justice Ratho also ordered that the Child Probation Officer concerned shall maintain general oversight and supervision over the CICL by visiting his house time-to-time as may be deemed necessary to ensure that he is not exposed to any moral, physical or psychological danger and is pursuing his studies.