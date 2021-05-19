STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage, change in schedule hit jab drive in Sundargarh district of Odisha

Making things worse for both the staff associated with vaccination and people is the frequent changes being made to the inoculation schedule.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:15 AM

COVID Vaccine

Police recovered five Covaxin and six Covishield doses as well as syringes (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Amid inadequate stock of Covid-19 vaccines, inoculation of people over 45 years of age has been hit and vaccination for 18+ age group in three urban pockets of Sundargarh district is yet to start. 


As of now, vaccination of the 18-44 age group is underway through eight centres in Rourkela. Vaccination of above 45 years age group is being done across the district as per vaccine availability. Vaccination of 18+ age group in Rourkela city started from May 11. While it is being carried out thrice a week, people above 45 years of age are allowed to take a second dose on the remaining three days.

On Monday many people reached the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) vaccination centre for a second dose but they returned after being informed that the duration of the second jab has been extended by 84 days. They resented for not being given prior information. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (SDHH). 

Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete said the Covid-19 vaccination drive has become chaotic and bulk of the vaccination indents are being diverted to Rourkela. Stating that every adult person of the district has equal right over the vaccine, Tete resented exclusion of the Sundargarh town for 18-44 years age group, while those over 45 years continue to face harassment in getting first or the second dose.     

Social activist Kunal Gourav claimed that while Birmitrapur town bordering Jharkhand has been ignored by Odisha, the Jharkhand government is able to vaccinate people in its nondescript Baunsjor village.  Those associated with the vaccination programme said frequent change in guidelines and experimentation has turned a roadblock in formulating new schedules and maintaining coordination. 

At Rourkela under the new schedule, on one day the morning session is fixed for 18-44 age group and afternoon session is for 45 years age group, but the next day it is reversed.  So far about 2.99 lakh doses have been administered in the district.

