Boat capsizes in Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal, three missing

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three people went missing after a boat capsized in Swabhiman Anchal on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a country boat carrying 11 people from Orapadar under Andrapalli panchayat in Chitrakonda to Bakuli under Nakamamudi panchayat in Korukonda turned turtle before reaching Bakuli ghat after losing control.

While eight people managed to swim to safety, three including a three-year-old kid of a family of Damodarguda village are yet to be traced.

Firefighters from Kudmulgumma and Jodamba police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations immediately.