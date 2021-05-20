STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Brake on drive-in and doorstep COVID vaccination in Odisha, focus on session sites

The Odisha government has halted the drive-in and doorstep vaccination programmes being carried out by some civic bodies in the State, including the Capital city.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government has halted the drive-in and doorstep vaccination programmes being carried out by some civic bodies in the State, including the Capital city. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra has asked collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to stop the programmes and focus on sessions at suitable vaccination centres with adequate space. 

The Covid-19 operational guidelines of the Ministry of Health do not permit drive-in or door-step vaccination. The guidelines clearly state that vaccination sessions can be conducted at places with adequate space for waiting area, separate vaccination and observation rooms with facility to manage adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases.

As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries have to be observed for at least 30 minutes after vaccination for AEFI, if any. However, it will be difficult to manage AEFI, if it occurs, in case of drive-in or doorstep inoculation and there is also high likelihood of vaccine wastage, wrote Mohapatra in a letter to collectors and municipal corporations. 

The direction came after the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Cuttack launched drive-in and doorstep vaccination drives. “The vaccination drives being conducted by civic bodies have become a competition of sorts. With eye on gaining maximum mileage and publicity, the municipal authorities are ignoring the risks and dangers,” Health department sources said. While drive-in vaccination for 45 year plus age group was introduced at Bhubaneswar, doorstep vaccination was launched at Berhampur and Cuttack for people aged 70 years or above and persons with disabilities (PwDs). 

Brake on drive-in and doorstep vaccination, focus on session sites 

Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sanjay Kumar Singh said drive-in vaccination was launched keeping in mind the operational guidelines. He, however, clarified that all booked slots for drive-in will be honoured till a final decision is taken in this regard by the government.

While some health experts favoured drive-in vaccination in the presence of a team of doctors and health staff for monitoring of AEFI at  selected malls or stadiums, internal medicine specialist Dr Niroj Kumar Mishra said doorstep vaccination is a bad and dangerous idea as there are no facilities at home to manage AEFI cases.

 “Since there are chances of adverse effects after vaccination, there should not be any strategy that endangers life and violate operational guidelines. If any person is bed-ridden, he can wait for vaccination as he is not coming out of home,” he said.     

Meanwhile, the Health department has decided to vaccinate the kin of health workers considering they are equally vulnerable to Covid infection. Collectors and municipal commissioners have been asked to facilitate vaccination of family members of health workers.

“The health workers have been serving the society since the beginning of the pandemic. Their vaccination was started on January 16 and over 95 per cent of them have already been inoculated so far. As their family members are at risk equally, they too should be vaccinated,” said Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha vaccination centres Odisha covid cases covid 19
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp