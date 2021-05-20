Brake on drive-in and doorstep COVID vaccination in Odisha, focus on session sites

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has halted the drive-in and doorstep vaccination programmes being carried out by some civic bodies in the State, including the Capital city. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra has asked collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to stop the programmes and focus on sessions at suitable vaccination centres with adequate space.

The Covid-19 operational guidelines of the Ministry of Health do not permit drive-in or door-step vaccination. The guidelines clearly state that vaccination sessions can be conducted at places with adequate space for waiting area, separate vaccination and observation rooms with facility to manage adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases.

As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries have to be observed for at least 30 minutes after vaccination for AEFI, if any. However, it will be difficult to manage AEFI, if it occurs, in case of drive-in or doorstep inoculation and there is also high likelihood of vaccine wastage, wrote Mohapatra in a letter to collectors and municipal corporations.

The direction came after the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Cuttack launched drive-in and doorstep vaccination drives. “The vaccination drives being conducted by civic bodies have become a competition of sorts. With eye on gaining maximum mileage and publicity, the municipal authorities are ignoring the risks and dangers,” Health department sources said. While drive-in vaccination for 45 year plus age group was introduced at Bhubaneswar, doorstep vaccination was launched at Berhampur and Cuttack for people aged 70 years or above and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Brake on drive-in and doorstep vaccination, focus on session sites

Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sanjay Kumar Singh said drive-in vaccination was launched keeping in mind the operational guidelines. He, however, clarified that all booked slots for drive-in will be honoured till a final decision is taken in this regard by the government.

While some health experts favoured drive-in vaccination in the presence of a team of doctors and health staff for monitoring of AEFI at selected malls or stadiums, internal medicine specialist Dr Niroj Kumar Mishra said doorstep vaccination is a bad and dangerous idea as there are no facilities at home to manage AEFI cases.

“Since there are chances of adverse effects after vaccination, there should not be any strategy that endangers life and violate operational guidelines. If any person is bed-ridden, he can wait for vaccination as he is not coming out of home,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has decided to vaccinate the kin of health workers considering they are equally vulnerable to Covid infection. Collectors and municipal commissioners have been asked to facilitate vaccination of family members of health workers.

“The health workers have been serving the society since the beginning of the pandemic. Their vaccination was started on January 16 and over 95 per cent of them have already been inoculated so far. As their family members are at risk equally, they too should be vaccinated,” said Mohapatra.