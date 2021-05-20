COVID-19: High reproduction value of virus in 28 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the test positivity rate continues to remain stable at around 18 per cent (pc) for the last three days, the Covid-19 daily count slightly rose to 11,099 from 10,321 a day before. The disease claimed 21 lives.

The latest set of data analysed by a group of epidemiologists suggested that effective reproduction value (R), an indicator of how fast the infection can spread, might have dropped in some districts, it is still more than one in 28 of the 30 districts.

While the R-value in Khurda has dropped from 1.67 between April 4 and 13 to 0.95, it has come down from 1.99 between March 31 and April 13 to 0.91 on Wednesday in Sundargarh. Dhenkanal has the highest R-value of 1.41 followed by Bhadrak (1.36), Malkangiri (1.35), Koraput (1.33), Jagatsinghpur (1.29), Sonepur (1.29), Boudh (1.28), Mayurbhanj (1.27), Balasore (1.26) and Angul (1.26).

Among the rest of the districts, it is well below the 1.2 level. The R-value in eight of the 10 western Odisha districts, where the caseload is more as compared to other regions, is gradually coming down. It indicates that the growth in fresh cases is going to decelerate. Though active cases and daily deaths continue to rise, a reduction in R-value below one in Khurda and Sundargarh indicates that the infection is likely to spread slower than before.

Meanwhile, the State conducted highest 60,510 tests including 17,306 through RT-PCR in last 24 hours bringing down the TPR to below 20 pc. At least 19 districts have TPR higher than the State average between May 11 and 17. Angul topped the chart with 35.8 pc. The TPR was 34 pc in Khurda, 33 pc in Bhadrak, 32.4 pc in Boudh, 32.3 pc in Balasore, 27.8 pc in Sambalpur, 27.3 pc in Nuapada and 26.5 pc in Bargarh.

Of the 11,099 fresh cases, Khurda district reported the highest 1,460 followed by Sundargarh (983), Cuttack (867), Angul (552), Sambalpur (547) and Mayurbhanj (507). The State has 95,339 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Public Works department on Wednesday ordered exemption of toll tax at toll plazas under the State government for vehicles carrying medical oxygen (tankers and cylinders) to ensure smooth supply to different hospitals and Covid Care facilities. The order will remain in force till July 31.

