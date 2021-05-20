STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: High reproduction value of virus in 28 districts of Odisha

Dhenkanal has highest 1.41 followed by 1.36 in Bhadrak, 1.35 in Malkangiri, 1.33 in Koraput

Published: 20th May 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

PPE

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the test positivity rate continues to remain stable at around 18 per cent (pc) for the last three days, the Covid-19 daily count slightly rose to 11,099 from 10,321 a day before. The disease claimed 21 lives.

The latest set of data analysed by a group of epidemiologists suggested that effective reproduction value (R), an indicator of how fast the infection can spread, might have dropped in some districts, it is still more than one in 28 of the 30 districts. 

While the R-value in Khurda has dropped from 1.67 between April 4 and 13 to 0.95, it has come down from 1.99 between March 31 and April 13 to 0.91 on Wednesday in Sundargarh. Dhenkanal has the highest R-value of 1.41 followed by Bhadrak (1.36), Malkangiri (1.35), Koraput (1.33), Jagatsinghpur (1.29), Sonepur (1.29), Boudh (1.28), Mayurbhanj (1.27), Balasore (1.26) and Angul (1.26). 

Among the rest of the districts, it is well below the 1.2 level. The R-value in eight of the 10 western Odisha districts, where the caseload is more as compared to other regions, is gradually coming down. It indicates that the growth in fresh cases is going to decelerate. Though active cases and daily deaths continue to rise, a reduction in R-value below one in Khurda and Sundargarh indicates that the infection is likely to spread slower than before.

Meanwhile, the State conducted highest 60,510 tests including 17,306 through RT-PCR in last 24 hours bringing down the TPR to below 20 pc. At least 19 districts have TPR higher than the State average between May 11 and 17. Angul topped the chart with 35.8 pc. The TPR was 34 pc in Khurda, 33 pc in Bhadrak, 32.4 pc in Boudh, 32.3 pc in Balasore, 27.8 pc in Sambalpur, 27.3 pc in Nuapada and 26.5 pc in Bargarh.  

Of the 11,099 fresh cases, Khurda district reported the highest 1,460 followed by Sundargarh (983), Cuttack (867), Angul (552), Sambalpur (547) and Mayurbhanj (507). The State has 95,339 active cases.
Meanwhile, the Public Works department on Wednesday ordered exemption of toll tax at toll plazas under the State government for vehicles carrying medical oxygen (tankers and cylinders) to ensure smooth supply to different hospitals and Covid Care facilities. The order will remain in force till July 31.

Virus data

11,099 fresh cases 
Khurda district reported the highest 1,460
Sundargarh - 983
Cuttack - 867 
Angul - 552 
Sambalpur - 547 
Mayurbhanj - 507

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp