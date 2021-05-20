STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid centre inmates in Odisha's Talcher stage dharna over mismanagement

Storming out of the centre set up at Talcher Adarsh Vidyalaya, the inmates sat on dharna seeking immediate redressal of their grievances.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Unease prevailed at Talcher Covid care centre here on Wednesday after inmates staged protest alleging gross mismanagement at the facility. 

Storming out of the centre set up at Talcher Adarsh Vidyalaya, the inmates sat on dharna seeking immediate redressal of their grievances. The agitators alleged that they were not being served food on time while the toilets were unkempt and dirty.  

“Lunch is provided to us late everyday and we are forced to starve. Besides, we are made to stay in unhygienic condition as the toilets are not being cleaned properly. The flush in latrines is also not working,” alleged an inmate. 

Though the authorities of the Covid care centre assured to look into their complaints, the inmates refused to go inside the facility and demanded the administration to address the situation immediately. On being informed, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Abhaya Dash and Talcher municipal executive officer R Pradhan rushed to the spot and held discussion with the inmates. 

Pradhan admitted that the inmates were served food late and made to use unclean toilets. “We have sorted out the food and cleanliness issues. However, the repair of toilets will take some time as it requires some civil construction work. Others issues of the inmates will also be solved soon,” he added. The CDMO said the Covid centre has all the basic amenities including doctors. Besides, there are six oxygen cylinders for inmates.  There is one Covid hospital and one CCC in Talcher.

