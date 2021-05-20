Covid hospital in Odisha's Nabarangpur gets ICU, ventilators

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, the Covid Hospital in Nabarangpur has been upgraded with 12 ICUs and four ventilator beds which became operational from Wednesday. The 200-bed facility in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) lacked ICU facilities earlier, forcing critical patients to be referred to Jeypore or Koraput for treatment.

The district has been in the red zone since the beginning of the second wave with patients pouring in from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi. Umerkote, Jharigam, Raighar, Chandahandi, Dabugam, Papadahandi, Kosagumunda, Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti have been the worst affected. The active case tally now stands at 3,215 with 2,968 patients kept under home quarantine.

“Necessary medical staff for the ICU units have been deployed to provide timely treatment to critical patients and now such patients don’t have to be shifted to other districts,” said Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra, who was present on the occasion along with MP Ramesh Majhi, MLA Sadasiva Pradhani and PRIs.