STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid hospital in Odisha's Nabarangpur gets ICU, ventilators

The 200-bed facility in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) lacked ICU facilities earlier, forcing critical patients to be referred to Jeypore or Koraput for treatment.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, the Covid Hospital in Nabarangpur has been upgraded with 12 ICUs and four ventilator beds which became operational from Wednesday. The 200-bed facility in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) lacked ICU facilities earlier, forcing critical patients to be referred to Jeypore or Koraput for treatment.

The district has been in the red zone since the beginning of the second wave with patients pouring in from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi. Umerkote, Jharigam, Raighar, Chandahandi, Dabugam, Papadahandi, Kosagumunda, Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti have been the worst affected. The active case tally now stands at 3,215 with 2,968 patients kept under home quarantine. 

“Necessary medical staff for the ICU units have been deployed to provide timely treatment to critical patients and now such patients don’t have to be shifted to other districts,” said Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra, who was present on the occasion along with MP Ramesh Majhi, MLA Sadasiva Pradhani and PRIs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases COVID 19 Nabarangpur
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp