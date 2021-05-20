Looming Cyclone 'Yaas' over Bay of Bengal puts Odisha govt on alert mode

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area set to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal around May 22 is expected to intensify into a cyclone in the subsequent 72 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

“After intensifying into a cyclone, it is expected to move north-westwards. The system is likely to reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 evening,” said Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

This imminent natural calamity presents a two-fold challenge of a pandemic and dealing with a cyclone for Odisha government which on Wednesday asked Collectors to be prepared to deal with any situation including evacuation of people from low-lying areas of coastal districts. In a meeting via video-conference, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked Collectors of 12 coastal and adjoining districts to remain prepared for any eventuality.

Collectors have been asked to inform people about the possible cyclonic storm and take steps as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) which includes stocking up on medicines, dry food and necessary items. Fishermen have been asked to remain cautious and return from sea by May 22 evening. The speed and direction of the system is yet to be ascertained. It is not known where the cyclone will make its landfall, he said and called upon people not to pay heed to rumours and take steps for their own safety as advised by the government and district administration.

Collectors of Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore have been asked to remain prepared with a plan of evacuation in view of the developing situation.

Collectors have been asked to prepare a plan for evacuation and identify spots where people from low-lying areas can be shifted.

However, a decision will be taken only after the direction of the system is ascertained. There is no point in evacuating people in Ganjam if the system moves along Balasore coast, Jena said.

The SRC discussed about the system and possible developments with senior officials of Odisha police, National Disaster Response Force, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and director-general of the IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.