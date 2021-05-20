STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man seeks admin help to bring son’s body back from Bengaluru

Sridhar Sethy has filed a complaint in this regard with the District Labour Officer Monalisha Nayak.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A resident of Sarat village in Mayurbhanj district has sought intervention of the local administration in bringing back the body of his son, a migrant worker, who was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru. 

Sridhar Sethy has filed a complaint in this regard with the District Labour Officer Monalisha Nayak. He said that on Monday morning, he received a call from one Manguli Sahu about the death of his son Subrat who had gone to Bengaluru on March 27 to work as a daily wager in Premier Plasmotec Private Ltd at Cheemasandra under the South Taluva police limits of Bengaluru. Subrat was staying in a rented house near the company at Cheemasandra and Manguli was his neighbour. 

The company was temporarily closed down on May 10 following lockdown. “Yesterday, we received a call from Manguli that Subrat’s body was found with his throat slit and injury marks in front of his house”, said Sridhar. The body has been kept at East Point Hospital in Bengaluru.

When Sridhar contacted a private ambulance service in Bengaluru to bring back his son’s body, the latter demanded Rs 1 lakh. Harassed, he sought help from the local administration and labour officials to bring the body back. DLO Nayak said the labour officials of Bengaluru have been informed about the case.

