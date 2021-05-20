STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Reverse migration effect: 16 migrants walk 70 hours to reach Odisha's Ganjam

A group of social workers provided them food and water besides checking their vital parameters like body temperature and oxygen saturation level.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fighting fatigue and exhaustion, they were found slumped on the ground at a roadside catching their breath.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With resurgence of Covid-19, the horrors of reverse migration are playing out across the State yet again. Their livelihood snatched away, hundreds of migrant workers have started their long walk home, battling both hunger and the scourge of the pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, a group of 16 migrant workers of Gajapati district reached Karabalua Chowk near Chikiti after walking for more than a marathon 70 hours from Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Fighting fatigue and exhaustion, they were found slumped on the ground at a roadside catching their breath.

A group of social workers provided them food and water besides checking their vital parameters like body temperature and oxygen saturation level. On being asked about their destination, the migrants informed that they were on way to their native village in Gajapati’s Chandragiri.

The migrants worked as daily wagers with some construction firms and motor garages. Refusing to be identified, one of them informed that they left Visakhapatnam on May 16 on foot. “Since the first week of May, our employers had closed their establishments and asked us to return home. We used to receive our wages weekly and by the time we were told to leave, our employers had already settled our dues.

With a hope to get employment, we decided to wait. But with the Covid situation turning worse, we were unable to find work. During this period, all our money got exhausted and finding no other option, we decided to reach our native place on foot,” he said. Another returnee informed that since surveillance was tightened on migrant workers at various places, they decided to take local routes instead of NHs. In the process, they had to cover more distance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha labourers Odisha migrants
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp