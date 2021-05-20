STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sub-division status for Aska sought

Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad on Wednesday filed in the Orissa High Court a PIL seeking intervention for sub-division status to Aska town in Ganjam district.

By Express News Service

In the petition filed before the vacation court, Parishad president Surendra Panigrahi sought direction for establishment of one sub-division at Aska.

The sub-division should be constituted of Polsara, Kabisuryanagar, Hinjilikatu, Aska, Dharakot, Buguda, and Seragad considering the practical difficulties of people of these seven blocks which are within a radius of 25 km of Aska town.

Administrative and geographical reasons also make Aska town an ideal place to become the sub-division for these seven blocks.

Establishment of sub-division at Aska is essential for better administration as it will enable the State government to provide better service at the doorstep of common man, the petition contends.

The Parishad filed the PIL nearly four months after submitting a representation to the authorities concerned for sub-division status to Aska town. Aska Lawyers’ Association and Milita Kriyanustan Committee have been demanding sub-division status to Aska town since 2017.

