Veggie vendors, cops hurt in market clash in Odisha's Puri

Several persons including two policemen and a scribe sustained injuries in a clash between cops and vegetable vendors of Badasankha market here on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

PURI: Several persons including two policemen and a scribe sustained injuries in a clash between cops and vegetable vendors of Badasankha market here on Wednesday. The scuffle broke out after a vegetable vendor was allegedly assaulted by police during enforcement of Covid guidelines. 

Sources said in a bid to prevent the virus spread, the administration has closed the vegetable market operating on Badadanda as it was difficult to enforce safety protocols in the crowded area. However, some vendors continued to sell vegetables on carts.

On the day, one Deepak Sahu opened his vegetable shop on the roadside following which police reached the place and allegedly manhandled him. Other vendors present at the spot opposed the police action and soon a tussle broke out. A number of vegetable vendors and two police personnel were injured in the clash that ensued. A local journalist, who was covering the incident, also sustained injuries.

The vegetable vendors alleged that the administration closed Badasankha market without providing them any alternate place to carry out their trade. “Our business has taken a severe beating due to the pandemic and the lockdown has added to our miseries. When our families are starving due to lack of any income, we are being subjected to inhuman treatment by the police,” alleged a vendor.

Following the incident, local residents came out in support of the vegetable vendors. Local journalists also condemned the incident and demanded action against the errant cops. On being informed, senior police officers rushed to the spot and defused the tension by holding discussions with the vendors. Puri SP K Vishal Singh has directed the additional SP to conduct an inquiry into the incident.No complaint was lodged with Kumbharpara police in this connection till the filing of this report.

