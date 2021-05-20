Youth ‘attempts’ suicide in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 19-year-old youth from Balasore allegedly attempted suicide in his house in Jaleswar on Tuesday night. Satyajit Jena of Gouribelda village was reportedly playing an online game on his mobile phone when his parents last saw him. Sources said at around 1 am, Jena’s parents found the door of his bedroom open and but could not find him.

They later saw him lying unconscious in the backyard of their house while a rope was dangling from a nearby tree. He was immediately rushed to Jaleswar hospital but doctors asked the parents to shift him to FM Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

His condition is stable now. In another incident, an 18-year-old youth from Kardichowk village under Kamarda police limits died in a road mishap on the day. He was going to Jaleswar when an SUV hit his bike at Bagpunji Chowk leading to his death on the spot.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)