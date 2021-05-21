STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Bio-bubble’ at chariot construction yard in Puri

They are housed in a sanitised temple building near the yard and the administration is taking care of their food and other requirements. 

Published: 21st May 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Carpenters at the chariot construction yard in Puri

Carpenters at the chariot construction yard in Puri | Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  To provide a secure and protected environment to carpenters, bhoi servitors and temple officials, working at the chariot construction yard here in view of the Covid-19 situation, a ‘bio-bubble’ has been created here by the Puri temple administration. 

Briefing media persons after reviewing progress of chariot construction here on Thursday, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Dr Krishan Kumar said as many as 88 persons including 40 carpenters, 31 bhoi servitors, 13 blacksmiths and four temple officials are working at the yard since Akshaya Tritiya (May 15). As per the Standard Operating Procedure formulated by temple, district and health officials, the workers were accommodated at Gundicha Bhakta Nivas in isolation till their RT-PCR test results were received. 

While eight workers including six bhoi servitors, who tested positive were shifted to Nilachal Bhakt Nivas Covid Care centre, the rest entered the chariot construction yard. Dr Kumar said the cost of treatment of those who had tested positive will be borne by the temple administration.  The workers engaged at the yard, located near Badadanda (Grand Road) have been provided with N95 masks and asked to sanitise their hands before starting work. They are housed in a sanitised temple building near the yard and the administration is taking care of their food and other requirements. 

In order to ensure the security of workers is not compromised at any cost, even journalists are not being allowed to enter the barricade surrounding the yard, covered with cloth. The DIPRO has been asked to provide video footage and pictures of the construction work to the scribes. Of the 42 hubs required to fix the axles of three chariots, 40 have already been completed, informed Dr Kumar. He  said it is important to keep all workers and temple servitors in good health to ensure major rituals like ‘Snana Purnima’ and Rath Yatra are conducted without hassles. The district Collector will look into the day-to-day affairs at the yard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri bio bubble
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp