‘Bio-bubble’ at chariot construction yard in Puri

PURI: To provide a secure and protected environment to carpenters, bhoi servitors and temple officials, working at the chariot construction yard here in view of the Covid-19 situation, a ‘bio-bubble’ has been created here by the Puri temple administration.

Briefing media persons after reviewing progress of chariot construction here on Thursday, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Dr Krishan Kumar said as many as 88 persons including 40 carpenters, 31 bhoi servitors, 13 blacksmiths and four temple officials are working at the yard since Akshaya Tritiya (May 15). As per the Standard Operating Procedure formulated by temple, district and health officials, the workers were accommodated at Gundicha Bhakta Nivas in isolation till their RT-PCR test results were received.

While eight workers including six bhoi servitors, who tested positive were shifted to Nilachal Bhakt Nivas Covid Care centre, the rest entered the chariot construction yard. Dr Kumar said the cost of treatment of those who had tested positive will be borne by the temple administration. The workers engaged at the yard, located near Badadanda (Grand Road) have been provided with N95 masks and asked to sanitise their hands before starting work. They are housed in a sanitised temple building near the yard and the administration is taking care of their food and other requirements.

In order to ensure the security of workers is not compromised at any cost, even journalists are not being allowed to enter the barricade surrounding the yard, covered with cloth. The DIPRO has been asked to provide video footage and pictures of the construction work to the scribes. Of the 42 hubs required to fix the axles of three chariots, 40 have already been completed, informed Dr Kumar. He said it is important to keep all workers and temple servitors in good health to ensure major rituals like ‘Snana Purnima’ and Rath Yatra are conducted without hassles. The district Collector will look into the day-to-day affairs at the yard.