STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coastal districts on toes with cyclone alert amid Covid in Odisha

In coastal Jagatsinghpur, the administration has put on alert block development officers (BDO) and tehsildars of all eight blocks.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

For representational purpose. . (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BARIPADA: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast of a probable cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on May 22, coastal districts are gearing up to meet any eventuality amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In coastal Jagatsinghpur, the administration has put on alert block development officers (BDO) and tehsildars of all eight blocks. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra advised people in low-lying areas to cooperate with evacuation, if need arises, and directed authorities concerned to keep cyclone shelters ready while taking into consideration the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing. 

Mohapatra stressed additional preparatory measures in four coastal blocks - Kujang, Erasama,Tirtol and Balikuda - to mitigate the damage in case of a cyclone. Police, Fire and rescue services, Revenue and other line departments have been alerted while control rooms have been readied in all block offices including one at the Collectorate. 

The Fisheries department has also started announcements at harbours, coastal villages like Chaumuhani and other areas to alert fisherfolk from venturing into the sea. There though is a palpable sense of despair among locals who are already struggling with the pandemic. Reportedly, many of them have started panic buying of essentials as the cyclone prediction has amplified their fears amid the Covid scenario. 

Deputy Collector (Emergency) Ajay Kumar Mohanty said, “People being evacuated will first be made to undergo rapid antigen test. Those testing positive will be taken to special cyclone shelters that will function as temporary medical camps (TMC).” There are 42 multi-purpose evacuation centres in the district and BDOs have been asked to identify more school/college buildings for the purpose, he added.

In Mayurbhanj, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj held a virtual meeting with block-level officials on Thursday to assess the preparedness of the district if a cyclone hits the State. He asked to identify vulnerable areas where evacuation would be required. All officers of line departments have been directed to ensure coordination for putting in place requisite infrastructure while keeping the Covid situation in mind.

The Collector said school buildings will be used for evacuation, if need arises, and all Covid protocols will be strictly followed. The relief shelters will be sanitised and people will be given masks. SP Parmarsmit Parshottam Das, Baripada Sub-Collector P Anvesha Reddy, District Emergency Officer Sujay Pati, CDMO Dr Rupavanoo Mishra attended the virtual meeting, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Odisha cyclone
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp