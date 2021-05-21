Coastal districts on toes with cyclone alert amid Covid in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BARIPADA: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast of a probable cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on May 22, coastal districts are gearing up to meet any eventuality amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In coastal Jagatsinghpur, the administration has put on alert block development officers (BDO) and tehsildars of all eight blocks. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra advised people in low-lying areas to cooperate with evacuation, if need arises, and directed authorities concerned to keep cyclone shelters ready while taking into consideration the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing.

Mohapatra stressed additional preparatory measures in four coastal blocks - Kujang, Erasama,Tirtol and Balikuda - to mitigate the damage in case of a cyclone. Police, Fire and rescue services, Revenue and other line departments have been alerted while control rooms have been readied in all block offices including one at the Collectorate.

The Fisheries department has also started announcements at harbours, coastal villages like Chaumuhani and other areas to alert fisherfolk from venturing into the sea. There though is a palpable sense of despair among locals who are already struggling with the pandemic. Reportedly, many of them have started panic buying of essentials as the cyclone prediction has amplified their fears amid the Covid scenario.

Deputy Collector (Emergency) Ajay Kumar Mohanty said, “People being evacuated will first be made to undergo rapid antigen test. Those testing positive will be taken to special cyclone shelters that will function as temporary medical camps (TMC).” There are 42 multi-purpose evacuation centres in the district and BDOs have been asked to identify more school/college buildings for the purpose, he added.

In Mayurbhanj, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj held a virtual meeting with block-level officials on Thursday to assess the preparedness of the district if a cyclone hits the State. He asked to identify vulnerable areas where evacuation would be required. All officers of line departments have been directed to ensure coordination for putting in place requisite infrastructure while keeping the Covid situation in mind.

The Collector said school buildings will be used for evacuation, if need arises, and all Covid protocols will be strictly followed. The relief shelters will be sanitised and people will be given masks. SP Parmarsmit Parshottam Das, Baripada Sub-Collector P Anvesha Reddy, District Emergency Officer Sujay Pati, CDMO Dr Rupavanoo Mishra attended the virtual meeting, among others.