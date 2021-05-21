COVID: VIMSAR staff spread cheer among patients

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In the midst of the prevailing gloom, a few staff of Covid hospital-2 of VIMSAR, Burla have taken it upon themselves to cheer up patients. Dressed in PPE kits, the staff can be seen grooving to songs ranging from motivational to Bollywood and Sambalpuri hits, in videos that have gone viral on social media. The videos were shot at the ICU of the hospital. In one of them, the staff can be seen singing and dancing to motivational song, ‘Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din’.

In another, they can be seen dancing to the song ‘Ekda Ekda’ as a bed-ridden lady patient tries to join them and is encouraged by the others. In yet another video, the staff dance to AR Rahman’s iconic number, ‘Muqabla Muqabla’. The patients at the ICU, regardless of their health condition can be seen clapping and encouraging the staff.

VIMSAR superintendent, Lalmohan Nayak said those seen dancing in the video clips are doctors, other staff and attendants of the Covid hospital. “They did it on their own and I came to know about it after I watched the videos,” he said. Director of VIMSAR, Lalit Meher said one of the nurses took the lead and recorded the videos on her phone and made them viral.

The attempt of healthcare workers to make the patients smile and help them deal with the virus with a positive attitude has brought to fore the dedication of frontline workers towards their tough and demanding duties.