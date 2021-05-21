STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone may reach Odisha coast by May 26

A low pressure area will form over the north Andaman sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. 

Published: 21st May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall by Wednesday evening.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the State government readies to handle any exigency arising out of the possible tropical storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the system is expected to reach near Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 morning. A low-pressure area will form over the north Andaman sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. 

There is moderate to high probability that the system will intensify into the depression on May 23 and a cyclonic storm on May 24. It will very likely move northwestwards and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 morning, said the IMD.

The regional Met office said path of the system can be ascertained after the low pressure system forms and requested the citizens not to panic and believe in malicious, exaggerated and fake news regarding the cyclone’s possible track and landfall position.

Cyclone may reach Odisha coast by May 26 

“We are here for you to break every bit and each second of update on the likely formation of a system over the Bay of Bengal around May 22,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Under influence of the low pressure, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected to commence from May 25 over coastal districts of Odisha. The intensity of rain will increase thereafter, said centre director HR Biswas.

Squally wind speeds reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr and gusting up to 60 km/hr will prevail over north Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 25 evening and will increase gradually till the next day. Sea condition in north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts will be rough to very rough between May 25 and 27. Fishermen have been advised to return from the deep sea to the coast by May 23, said Biswas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone odisha IMD
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp