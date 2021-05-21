Cyclone may reach Odisha coast by May 26 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government readies to handle any exigency arising out of the possible tropical storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the system is expected to reach near Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 morning. A low-pressure area will form over the north Andaman sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22.

There is moderate to high probability that the system will intensify into the depression on May 23 and a cyclonic storm on May 24. It will very likely move northwestwards and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 morning, said the IMD.

The regional Met office said path of the system can be ascertained after the low pressure system forms and requested the citizens not to panic and believe in malicious, exaggerated and fake news regarding the cyclone’s possible track and landfall position.

“We are here for you to break every bit and each second of update on the likely formation of a system over the Bay of Bengal around May 22,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Under influence of the low pressure, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected to commence from May 25 over coastal districts of Odisha. The intensity of rain will increase thereafter, said centre director HR Biswas.

Squally wind speeds reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr and gusting up to 60 km/hr will prevail over north Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 25 evening and will increase gradually till the next day. Sea condition in north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts will be rough to very rough between May 25 and 27. Fishermen have been advised to return from the deep sea to the coast by May 23, said Biswas.