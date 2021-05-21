STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP cautions Odisha citizens against cyber crimes

“Various information and advertisements are being shared by fraudsters claiming that they are doing registrations for vaccination.

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  At a time when social media is flooded with Covid SOS, Odisha Police on Thursday cautioned citizens against fraudsters who are duping people on the pretext of extending assistance during the pandemic. Issuing an advisory at a press briefing, DGP Abhay said cyber criminals may defraud citizens through phone calls, e-mails and social media platforms and steal personal details on the pretext of registration for Covid vaccination, supply of oxygen and medicines, telemedicine service and charity.

“Various information and advertisements are being shared by fraudsters claiming that they are doing registrations for vaccination. However, the citizens can apply for vaccination only through CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu and UMANG mobile apps. No other website or app is authorised to provide bookings for vaccination,” he said and asked the citizens not to trust such malicious platforms offering registration.

Several organisations have entered the online market to sale medicines and oxygen, but most of them are frauds and demanding pre-payment from the customers. “Many people are coming forward on social media promising to provide medicines whose supply is scarce in the markets. Police across the country have found out that many fake medicines have been delivered to the citizens,” he added.

Abhay advised the citizens to order medicines only from registered and licenced sellers in the country.
“Telemedicine service has also started during the pandemic. The government agencies and NGOs are offering such services free of cost. But some fraudsters have started providing these services on payment basis and the citizens should verify about such persons,” he advised.

