Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates augmented ICU at Rourkela

He said this upgraded ICU facility will bolster Odisha’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dedicated an augmented ICU with ventilator facilities at Ispat Post Graduate Institute (IPGI) and Super Specialty Hospital (IPGI-SSH) at Rourkela to people for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Inaugurating the facility through virtual mode from New Delhi, Pradhan said in view of the steep rise in the number of critically ill Covid patients in the region during the second wave of the pandemic and realising the urgent need of oxygenation and assisted ventilation, first it was decided to operate a 60-bed Covid ICU facility which was subsequently upgraded to a 100-bed healthcare unit.

He said this upgraded ICU facility will bolster Odisha’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from patients from in and around Rourkela, people from neighbouring states had started availing the OPD facilities at SSH. Calling for a concerted effort by all stakeholders of the society to fight the pandemic, Pradhan said the need of the hour is to step up efforts towards testing, treating and vaccination. He urged SAIL to take up vaccination of all its stakeholders, including contract employees and residents in the vicinity of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

“I call for a 1+2 approach towards vaccination, meaning for every vaccine given to an employee by the corporate house, they should vaccinate two non-employees,” he added. The Union Minister urged the Sundargarh collector to ensure 100 per cent vaccination in the district with the cooperation of Central PSUs, corporate houses, industries and mines owners.

Pradhan expressed happiness that as per the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSP is in the process of setting up a jumbo 500-bed hospital at Sector-22 with piped oxygen supply directly from the plant and ventilators. With this, there will be about 1,000 beds with oxygen and about 225 ventilators in Rourkela township, he added.

He said the virology laboratory set up in IGH in April, 2020 enabled quick Covid testing. The capacity of the facility for RT-PCR test has been enhanced from 60 a day to 550 now and work is in progress to increase it to about 1,000 testing per day. The IPGI- SSH complex was dedicated to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 21. The event was attended by Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, MLAs of the district and Chairperson and CEO of SAIL Soma Mondal.

