Five hurt in bear attack in Similipal

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as five persons sustained injuries after being attacked by a bear inside Similipal National Park in Kaptipada on Thursday.

The injured are Subuna Kalundia (65), Mahanti Barja (35), Ghanashyam Samda (19) and Manika Barja (30) of Dahapada besides Kaira Singh (50) of Tulagadia. While Subuna was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, the rest four are undergoing treatment at Udala sub-divisional hospital for minor injuries.

Sources said the five villagers had gone to the forest to collect sal seeds when they were attacked by the bear. Kaptipada ranger Maheswar Singh said, on being informed, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot. The injured persons will receive compensation from the Forest department as per provisions.