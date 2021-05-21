In Rayagada’s Covid fight, transmission among tribals is worrying

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR / RAYAGADA: Even as the Covid-19 infection among the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) has emerged as a grave challenge for the State government, two positive developments have kept the hope alive in Rayagada district to tackle the situation. While Dongria Kondhs have agreed for testing though reluctantly, the infection has not spread among the Lanjia Souras in the district.

Special Officer of Lanjia Soura Development Agency Krupasindhu Behera said after the government’s direction, door-to-door survey has been launched for detecting symptoms among them. So far, none of them have shown any symptoms. A door-to-door health survey will be launched again from May 24 for a week to find out if any of them is affected. “We are watchful and taking all precautionary measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, as transmission among Dongria Kondhs in Kalyansinghpur block comes to fore - 29 have tested positive so far - what is worrisome is that only 100 tests were conducted which points at high positivity. Similarly, 62 tests were conducted in Bissamcuttack and 46 tested positive. Official sources said while 10 out of 29 positive Dongrias in Kalyansinghpur have been kept in home isolation in their villages, 19 have been shifted to the isolation centre at panchayat headquarters in Parsali. As per reports, 46 have reached only in the evening and shifting to isolation centres will start on Friday.

“We are continuing to persuade them to come for test. Every day teams go to the villages and create awareness among them. They have agreed not to organise a feast which was to be organised within next two to three days. We are trying our best,” said collector Saroj Kumar Mishra. Minister of State for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka said none of the Dongria Kondhs who have tested positive were hospitalised. They have been kept in isolation and medicines are being provided to them.

Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka admitted that infection among the tribes is a great challenge for the government. The district lacks proper road network and tribals are illiterate which is adding to the problem, he said and added that there was no infection among them in the first wave. “Though they remain away from the mainstream, internally they mix among themselves freely. This is the problem,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra said infection among the PVTGs is a grave problem and should not be underestimated. “If steps are not taken to control the situation from now, there is a possibility that they will be wiped out,” he warned.

Rayagada has so far reported 13,543 confirmed cases out of which 12,152 have recovered. However, the number of deaths remains high at 92 due to lack of medical infrastructure. The ESI hospital at Rayagada functions as Covid hospital with 96 beds and 10 ICU beds which always remains full. The district has four Covid Care Centres at Tadama, Gunupur, Bissamcuttack and girls hostel at Penta with 610 beds.