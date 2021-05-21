MP Sangeeta Singhdeo demands Covid Hospital in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Keeping in mind the surge in Covid cases in the district, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo has demanded to start a dedicated hospital with 100 ICU beds and an oxygen plant in the Ordnance Factory, Saintala.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Singhdeo clarified that unlike other districts where Government of India’s PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) are actively involved in augmenting the medical infrastructure and facilities during the pandemic, Balangir being a zero industry district has no such opportunity.

She also congratulated Singh for taking the initiative and setting up Covid hospitals and 500 oxygen plants in various parts of the country under the PM CARES fund.