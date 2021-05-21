Odisha: 26 Angul jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

ANGUL: As many as 26 inmates of Angul jail have tested positive for Covid-19. While three of them were released on bail, 22 have been kept in isolation at the prison. One of the infected inmates has been admitted to a Covid Care Centre. Jailer Sashikanta Mahalik said the cases were detected during RT-PCR test conducted in the prison three days back.

He said the health condition of inmates kept in isolation at the prison is being monitored and their SpO2 level checked thrice a day. CDMO Abhaya Kumar Das visited the prison on Thursday to monitor the condition of the inmates.

“We are keeping a close watch on jails across the district. Round-the-clock medical care is being extended to the infected inmates,” said Das. Sources said no inmate has yet tested positive in Talcher jail in the district.