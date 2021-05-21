Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates liquid oxygen plant at MKCG 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated a liquid medical oxygen plant facility at MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the plant will help reduce pressure on the MKCG Medical College and Hospital which caters to the needs of south Odisha districts, particularly Ganjam. Assuring people that the government is taking all possible measures to save precious lives, he maintained that the oxygen supply management is being monitored on an hourly basis.

The State is further strengthening oxygen management through purchase of cylinders, establishment ofgeneral facilities and deployment of LMO containers, he said, adding a task force has also been set up to plan for future requirement and management. Thanking the people for their cooperation in the fight against pandemic, the Chief Minister hoped that the State can contain the virus and return to normalcy sooner if all join hands in the fight against the pandemic.

He also appreciated the role of the people of Ganjam in community involvement in checking the pandemic. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said that Odisha has emerged as leader in the fight against Covid. He said that the LMO plant has been built at a cost of `2 crore with a production capacity of 20,000 litres.