STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates liquid oxygen plant at MKCG 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated a liquid medical oxygen plant facility at MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated a liquid medical oxygen plant facility at MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the plant will help reduce pressure on the MKCG Medical College and Hospital which caters  to the needs of south Odisha districts, particularly Ganjam. Assuring people that the government is taking all possible measures to save precious lives, he maintained that the oxygen supply management is being monitored on an hourly basis.

The State is further strengthening oxygen management through purchase of cylinders, establishment ofgeneral facilities and deployment of LMO containers, he said, adding a task force has also been set up to plan for future requirement and management. Thanking the people for their cooperation in the fight against pandemic, the Chief Minister hoped that the State can contain the virus and return to normalcy sooner if all join hands in the fight against the pandemic. 

He also appreciated the role of the people of Ganjam in community involvement in checking the pandemic.  Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said that Odisha has emerged as leader in the fight against Covid. He said that the LMO plant has been built at a cost of `2 crore with a production capacity of 20,000 litres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM oxygen MKCG
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp