Odisha declares ‘black fungus’ a notifiable disease

Odisha government on Thursday notified mucormycosis, known as black fungus, as a notifiable disease in view of the reported rise in incidence among Covid-19 patients.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha government on Thursday notified mucormycosis, known as black fungus, as a notifiable disease in view of the reported rise in incidence among Covid-19 patients. A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department stated the government has decided to include mucormycosis (black fungus) as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The declaration came after the Union Health Ministry asked all states and union territories (UTs) to declare mucormycosis as a notifiable disease and advised government and private health facilities as well as medical colleges to follow guidelines on screening, diagnosis and management of the infection. Odisha is the sixth state after Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam to declare black fungus a notifiable disease. However, except Odisha, all others have notified it as an epidemic.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health, PK Mohapatra said since there is no epidemic of mucormycosis in the State yet, it has been included as a notifiable disease. “A reporting format has been sent to all districts with testing and treatment protocol besides a set of guidelines on prevention,” he said. So far, 11 patients have been detected with black fungus infection in the State. While a 71-year-old man with uncontrolled diabetes died of cardiac arrest on May 15, 10 others are undergoing treatment.

‘Black fungus’ a notifiable disease in Odisha

A patient on Thursday had undergone eye surgery at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. “We have provided amphotericin-B to the patient at AIIMS. As assured by the Union Health Ministry, the State is expected to receive 100 vials of the anti-fungal drug in next couple of days,” said Mohapatra. The State government had already constituted a task force which suggested a protocol for identification, treatment and follow up action in addition to public awareness.

SOS for drug but volume low; need to scale up import

The Centre asks states to notify mucormycosis or black fungus under the epidemic Act

Black fungus has already killed 90 in Maharashtra, where 1,500 such cases have been detected; 850 are under treatment in hospitals

Maharashtra tells PM it needs 1.50-2 lakh vials of Amphotericin B to treat the fungus, but has received only 16,000 from the Centre so far 

Six Indian firms are manufacturing Amphotericin B. Five more companies have approval to produce it

Some companies have so far placed orders to import 5-6 lakh vials of the shot

“You have to get the medicine from wherever in the world. You have to take steps right now,” Delhi HC tells Centre

