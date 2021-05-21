STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Miscreants ransack office over death of IOCL worker

Unidentified miscreants ransacked the office of a contract agency of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery on Wednesday demanding compensation to the kin of a worker who died of Covid-19.

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Unidentified miscreants ransacked the office of a contract agency of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery on Wednesday demanding compensation to the kin of a worker who died of Covid-19. The miscreants reportedly damaged property worth around Rs 50 lakh. 

The mob vandalized containers, computers, photocopy machines, air conditioners and other equipment besides furniture of the office of Metkart Infrastructure which has been engaged by L&T for mechanical works and supply of workers for the construction of the refinery. 

On May 4, a worker Pradip Khatua complained of fever and chest pain and requested the site in-charge for two days’ leave. On May 16, the agency staff found that Khatua died of Covid and many other workers tested positive. The workers requested the authorities of the contract agency to close the office in view of the rising Covid cases but the latter refused.

The next day, the workers staged a dharna in front of L&T office demanding compensation of `20 lakh and employment to one of  Khatua’s family members. The authorities assured to look into their demands following which the protest was called off. 

Two days later, some unidentified miscreants forcibly entered the agency’s office and reprimanded the officials for the delay in providing compensation to Khatua’s kin. Later, they ransacked the office.
Senior officer of Metkart Infrastructure Mohammed Sidiq Anwar said miscreants ransacked the offices of both Metkart and L&T.

“Property worth more than Rs 50 lakh has been damaged. I have informed the L&T authorities about the incident,” he added. Abhaychandpur IIC Jugal Kishore Das said no FIR has been lodged in connection with the ransacking incident.

