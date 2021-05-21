STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records 25 Covid deaths, highest single-day spike so far

The State on Thursday logged 25 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest single day spike so far, as the daily caseload and positivity rate shot up again despite the lockdown.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

Representational Photo (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State on Thursday logged 25 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest single-day spike so far, as the daily caseload and positivity rate shot up again despite the lockdown. Odisha reported 11,489 fresh cases in the last 24 hours as against 11,099, 10,321 and 10,757 recorded on May 18, May 17 and May 16 respectively.

The rise in tests, notwithstanding, the TPR rose from 18.3 pc to 18.9 pc in a day indicating that the number of infections could be high if testing is accelerated. As many as 60,598 tests, including 18,150 through RT-PCR were conducted.

Of the new fatalities, four each were from Khurda and Kalahandi, three from Angul and two each from Ganjam, Rayagada and Sundargarh. One patient each in Boudh, Bargarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Balangir and Keonjhar succumbed to the disease.

Earlier, highest 22 deaths on a day were reported on three occasions this month.Even as the number of cases has slightly declined in western Odisha districts, the situation in coastal and central Odisha continued to remain grim with Khurda topping the infection tally with 1,497 followed by Cuttack (1,107), Angul (867) and Sundargarh (703). 

As many as 21 of the 30 districts have more TPR than the State average during the week starting May 13. The infection rate is highest 36.5 pc in Bhadrak. With this, while the Covid-19 tally soared to 6,55,899, the total confirmed cases crossed one lakh mark in Khurda. In another incident, panic gripped the Bhadrak Hospital after a diesel generator caught fire due to an electric short circuit on Thursday. Though the blaze did not cause any major damage, power supply to the Covid ward was disrupted for a few hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid death coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp