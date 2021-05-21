Tribals in Odisha get revenue documents

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tribals of Jeypore block are being given revenue-related documents at their doorsteps as per the directions of the Revenue department. The initiative was chalked out after entry to Jeypore block office was restricted due to the pandemic induced precautionary measures.

The service will prove beneficial for tribals who do not have access to online services being offered by the department. Planned to be extended to rural areas through the block office’s flagship programme, ‘Rajaswa Rath’, as many as 60 different types of documents were provided to people at their doorstep in Jayantigiri, Jamunda and Randapali villages in the last three days by revenue staff headed by Jeypore tehsildar Tully Amma Pradhan.

“We will ensure people especially students are not deprived of important documents like caste certificates due to closure of the block office,” Pradhan said.