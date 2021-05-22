18 migrants detained in Odisha enroute to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Borrigumma Police detained as many as 18 migrant workers, enroute to Tamil Nadu (TN) in a bus, near B.Singpur on Friday, for want of requisite documents and mandatory Covid-19 test report.

Sources said the bus was transporting 18 migrant labourers - 15 from Borrigumma, two from Nabarangpur and one from Kalahandi - to a spinning mill in Coimbatore.

Based on a tip-off, police intercepted the bus at Taravatta Chowk and enquired about details of migration of the labourers. But the bus operator could not provide the documents by the Labour department which sanctions the migration of workers from one state to another. On being informed, the district labour officer and Borrigumma SDPO reached the spot and contacted the spinning mill authority.

The latter reportedly told the officials that they have applied for the documents online which is under process. However, Borrigumma SDPO Harekrushna Majhi informed that the labourers will be released only after Covid testing as per norms.

In another incident, as many as 25 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh (AP) reached Boipariguda on the day. Sources said these labourers of Chipakur panchayat under Boipariguda block had gone to AP a month back and were engaged in brick kilns. They returned amid the fear of surging cases. On being informed, local police and block staff took them to the Bodaput TMC for mandatory quarantine.