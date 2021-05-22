Gujarat returnee first case of black fungus in Western Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The first case of Mucormycosis or black fungus in Western Odisha has come to fore at VIMSAR, Burla where a 50-year-old man has been diagnosed with the disease. From Barpali block in Bargarh district, the patient has been admitted to the ENT department of the hospital. VIMSAR superintendent, Lalmohan Nayak said the patient had returned from Gujarat recently.

Though he had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and recovered, he had revealed his case details to treating doctors of the hospital. The patient was admitted to the hospital after he complained of symptoms similar to black fungus.

Assistant professor of ENT department of VIMSAR, Sobhagini Acharya, one of the treating doctors, said the patient is diabetic and his symptoms included swelling under the eyes, black patches on scalp, nasal discharge along with blood and severe headache.

“We found black deposits on turbinates which were removed through an endoscopic surgery. The patient’s condition is stable at present and he has been kept under observation,” said Acharya. She said further treatment of the patient depends on availability of medicines. Official sources said the patient will be referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar if the medicines needed for his treatment cannot be arranged.

This apart, three cases of white fungus infection have also been reported from the hospital. A doctor said mostly Covid patients with co-morbidities like diabetes and organ ailments are getting infected with the fungus during recovery.

The other Covid patients are also at high risk of getting infected with Mucormycosis because of the steroid rich medication being administered to them which is weakening their immunity. The three cases of white fungus have been admitted to the Covid ward of the hospital. “The white fungus infection is not a reason to panic. It usually develops due to use of steroids and poor oral hygiene and can be treated,” the doctor said.