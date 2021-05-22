Marriage organisers fined in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In order to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocol in Jeypore, Town police on Friday raided three marriage functions in presence of magistrates and slapped fine on the organisers for violating the guidelines.

The events were taking place in Kumbar Street, Sambar Tota and Mandia Bhata street in the town. Police said the raids were conducted on a tip-off and total Rs 20,000 was collected as fine from the violators.

Jeypore IIC Sanjaya Kumar Mandal and Tehsildar Tully Amma Pradhan, who led the raids, said the gatherings were in clear violation of the Covid rules.

SDPO AA Behera said,”A fine of Rs 20,000 was collected from the organisers after the raids on the marriage venues. All social events in the town are being strictly monitored as a preventive measure.”

For the last one week, Jeypore has been reporting over 50 cases daily. This worrying trend has put the administration on toes as most cases are turning out to be local contacts of infected persons.