Odisha: Admin to help kin see patients see them, talk to doctors

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Families seeking health updates of kin admitted to Covid hospitals can heave a sigh of relief with the Rourkela city administration stepping in to facilitate information flow from health staff through video-calling facility.

While families are restricted access to patients as per Covid protocol, they can now book prior appointments for video-calling and watch their kin for two minutes with permission of treating doctors. During this time, family members can also talk to the doctors to enquire about the patient’s condition and related queries. Rourkela ADM and Incident Commander for Covid-19 Aboli Sunil Naravane said the decision to facilitate video-calling and report sharing facility was taken as per government instructions after the administrations of the dedicated hospitals got several requests on this matter.

She said those wishing to avail video-calling service would have to book their slots in advance. Families will be allowed two minutes to watch their kin on fixed date and timing during which they can also talk to the doctors regarding the patient’s health condition. Sources said of the four dedicated Covid facilities in town, JP and Hi-Tech hospitals have already started the service. IGH and Shanti Memorial will soon follow suit.

Meanwhile, on another positive note, Sundargarh district on Friday reported 1,440 recoveries against 715 fresh cases recorded on the day. The new cases include 105 from Rourkela. There are now 7,302 active cases in the district with 236 fatalities. However, despite the district significantly increasing its testing to 6,555 on Thursday, the share of the most reliable RT-PCR test dropped to just 67. Rapid antigen test accounted for 6,251 and TrueNat test 237.