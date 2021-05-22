Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates Covid hospital in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR /PURI : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dedicated a 150-bed Covid hospital on the premises of Sri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital at Puri. The facility, set up in collaboration with SUM Hospital at Bhubaneswar, has 90 general oxygen beds, 40 high dependency unit beds and 20 intensive care unit beds. It is also equipped with a high quality laboratory and diagnostics facility.

The Chief Minister said the hospital will help in providing better medical care to critical Covid patients of the district and they will not have to depend on hospitals in the Capital City and Cuttack. He announced that the entire expenditure for the operation of the hospital will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Stating that all the beds are connected with oxygen supply, he said the number of beds will be further increased if required.

Naveen further said the pandemic has created a huge humanitarian crisis and is a threat to the lives, health and general well-being of people. Last year during the first wave, the State had contained the virus with greater success despite the economic impact. This year, the State has so far been able to contain the second wave to a large extent and the recovery rate is also improving.

The State has a robust Covid infrastructure and the government is working on improving it further. “The government is making every possible effort to provide best treatment facilities and save precious lives,” he said.Urging people to follow all safety norms to defeat Covid, the Chief Minister said the success in containing this pandemic lies in checking the virus and breaking its chain. He appreciated the people of Odisha for their cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.