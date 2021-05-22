Odisha: Partial waiver of liquor licence fee

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday decided for a partial waiver of license fee on shop liquor licencees, bhang, tadi and pachwai shops from June to December, 2020 to compensate the loss incurred by them in view of the shutdown and lockdown.

In view of the restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 last year, many ON shop licencees were not able to do normal business during the period and could not make adequate profit from the business.

After examining the representation from the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO), the Excise department prepared a proposal to provide graded relief to the ON shop liquor licencees after taking into the profit margin earned on value of liquor lifted by each of them from Odisha State Beverages Corporation vis-a-vis the licence fee paid by them to the government. Accordingly, partial waiver was granted to 364 out of the 613 ON shop licencees, 87 bhang, 65 tari and 6 pachwai shops.