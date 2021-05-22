Odisha: Police recover Rs 4.92 lakh lost in online fraud  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The cyber crime sleuths of Bhubaneswar urban police district managed to trace and recover Rs 4.92 lakh a 76-year-old man had lost to a fraudster during the lockdown period. Rabinarayan Mishra lost the amount on May 16 when the fraudster contacted him by posing as an official of BSNL.

The fraudster asked the victim that he has to update the KYC details, otherwise his SIM card will get deactivated. He managed to con the elderly man and swindled `5 lakh from his SBI account through immediate payment service (IMPS).

“The miscreant had asked Mishra to download a remote control application from Google Play Store and fill the details. The app can be used to view a device’s information and he then told Mishra to pay `11 online towards the fee of updating his details,” said cyber crime help desk in-charge ACP Sanjeev Satpathy.

Mishra, who is a retired government employee, had used his debit card to make the payment and the cyber criminal asked him to check the OTP sent on his mobile phone to complete the transaction.

The victim’s device was possibly mirrored by the miscreant, he accessed the OTP and stole the money from his account.

During investigation, it was found that the money was illegally transferred through Razorpay payment gateway. However, the help desk officers managed to recover Rs 4.92 lakh. “We called the cyber crime help desk within 15 minutes to report the matter. We are lucky that our money could be recovered,” said Mishra’s son Rajat.